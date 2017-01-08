Det. Steven McDonald, who suffered a heart attack

Det. Steven McDonald, who suffered a heart attack on Jan. 6, 2017, remains in critical condition on Sunday, according to an NYPD spokeswoman. (Credit: Errol Anderson)

Comments

More like this

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is set to kick Cuomo kicks off State of State tour at WTC Liz Dewey, left, of New York and originally New Yorkers explain the why of the No Pants Subway Ride Snow and holidays have their perks, like not Alternate side parking suspended for Monday

Comments