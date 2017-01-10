Det. Steven McDonald, the quadriplegic NYPD officer who inspired generations by overcoming his disabilities to remain an active cop, died Tuesday at North Shore University Hospital, officials said. He was 59.

McDonald passed away at about 1:10 p.m. after lingering on life support for four days following an apparent heart attack last Friday, a source said. Law enforcement sources said McDonald never regained consciousness and showed little brain activity in the days following his emergency hospitalization.

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill didn’t have an immediate statement. However, officials said a full departmental funeral was being planned for later in the week. Details of the funeral and wake were still unclear. But it is likely that the services will be near McDonald’s home in Malverne, where his wife Patricia Anne is mayor.

McDonald was on patrol in Central Park in 1986 when a bullet fired by 15-year-old Shavod Jones left him a quadriplegic. After serving time in prison for attempted murder, Jones was released on parole in 1995 and died in a motorcycle accident just days after getting out.

Despite his condition, which required the help of a respirator for breathing and a wheelchair for mobility, McDonald remained an active member of the NYPD and regained his ability to talk.

He forgave Jones, and as a police officer, was promoted to detective and the rank of lieutenant.

McDonald was known for giving inspirational talks at public and parochial schools about what it means to forgive.

His son, Conor, also a member of the NYPD, was promoted to sergeant last year.