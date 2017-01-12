Sgt. Conor McDonald with his mother Patricia Ann

Sgt. Conor McDonald with his mother Patricia Ann McDonald and Police Commissioner James O'Neill at the wake for NYPD Det. Steven McDonald Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at St. Agnes Parish Center in Rockville Centre. (Credit: John Roca)

