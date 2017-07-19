A 32-year-old man appeared in court on Wednesday morning, charged with shoving a subway conductor toward an oncoming train at the Columbus Circle station, according to court records.

John Mangual was allegedly standing in a restricted area by the end of the B train platform on Tuesday at about 9:45 a.m. when police said the conductor told him he had to leave several times. Instead, Mangual started arguing with him, according to cops.

He then shoved the conductor toward a southbound train that was hurtling into the station, according to the criminal complaint.

Mangual was arrested minutes after.

He was charged with first- and second-degree attempted assault and first-degree reckless endangerment, and held in lieu of $15,000 bail. His next court appearance was scheduled for July 21.