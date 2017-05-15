Facing soaring delays and crippling system outages, the MTA on Monday announced a six-point plan that aims to restructure agency leadership and improve subway reliability.

The plan outlines strategies to tackle the most common day-to-day operational miseries that stem from the agency’s struggle to serve its growing ridership — from train car overcrowding to sick passenger holdups and train traffic bottlenecks.

It also will split the chairman and CEO positions, which have been one joint job since 2009, and expedite the delivery of new train cars.

Ronnie Hakim, the agency’s interim executive director, said the ideas in the plan, to be rolled out as a pilot along Eighth Avenue beginning immediately, would cost $20 million and represent quick fixes to patch mounting service issues.

“It’s not only the ongoing infrastructure investments ... but it’s also what can we do in the near term to address the growth and address the customers’ desire to have good, safe, reliable transportation,” Hakim said. “This is a series of steps that have been in the works for several months in order to try to say, ‘We’re not just waiting for capital program investments. We’re going to try to do things differently as we manage the subway system.’”

Transit advocates said much more work would be needed to truly change the narrative, but they were encouraged to see the MTA finally acknowledge the decreasing quality of subway service. The announcement of the plan comes less than a week after a power failure hit track signals at the DeKalb Avenue station, which hobbled service along eight lettered lines at the height of a morning rush hour.

At one point, B train service was suspended entirely during the outage. Riders followed with a rally outside of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office in midtown later in the week.

“With this plan, the MTA is taking the right first step: acknowledging that riders are suffering and need immediate action to improve subway service,” said John Raskin, executive director of the Riders Alliance, in a statement. “These short-term plans must also be matched with a long-term vision that acknowledges the scale of the problem and invests the billions of dollars we’ll need to get to reliable, quality service.”

The pilot of the six-point plan will begin immediately along 19 stations of the Eighth Avenue line of A, C and E trains, running from the 125th Street to Fulton Street stations.

Hakim said the MTA will be experimenting with color-coded sections of platforms and possibly train cars as well to help guide riders to less-crowded boarding areas.

The authority will also restructure response teams that handle issues relating to tracks and signals while also adding new EMT staff to resolve sick passenger delays more quickly. On average, a sick passenger delay occurs 28 times each month along the Eight Avenue corridor, with an average delay of 12 minutes per incident, according to the agency.

“[Eighth Avenue] happens to be a line where we have concerns about the reliability of our service,” Hakim said. “This is an opportunity for us to phase in what we hope to be a series of successful initiatives and then we’ll deploy them appropriately throughout the system.”

It’s not immediately clear how much it would cost to expand the program, or when it would be considered for other lines.

The agency committed to a hastened schedule for its subway car orders. About 300 new cars will be delivered between this fall and September of 2018, with more to come in the following years. The Eighth Avenue corridor is home to some of the oldest subway cars still rolling. That aging car equipment breaks down much more frequently than newer car models.

Gene Russianoff, spokesman for the NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign, believed the MTA is addressing its biggest service maladies, but he couldn’t say definitively if the plan would bring noticeable improvements to riders.

“They’re certainly targeting the right issues,” he said. “Only time is going to tell whether it’s a serious plan or a slapdash one.”