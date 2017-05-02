A 37-year-old waitress was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Tuesday for fatally stabbing a man in a Sunset Park Chinese restaurant, according to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office.

Lan Shui Yu attacked Jian-Yang Zhang, 44, after he sat down at a table in his family’s restaurant, Lucky Zhang’s, on Eighth Avenue on Feb. 15, 2016.

According to prosecutors, Yu slapped and punched Zhang after he allegedly cursed at her. The pair had a prior relationship, police sources said.

Yu then picked up a knife and stabbed Zhang in the back before stabbing him in the heart, according to the district attorney’s office. Zhang then walked outside the restaurant and collapsed.

Yu left as well, stepping over his body, and went to a nearby friend’s house. She cleaned herself up and then confessed to the attack, according to prosecutors, saying he cursed at her so she stabbed him.

Zhang was taken to the hospital but died of the stab wound to his heart.

Yu pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on March 31.