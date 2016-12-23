A 27-year-old man has been charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Harlem radio DJ, an NYPD spokeswoman said Friday.

According to police, Kevin Ozoria turned himself in at the 75th Precinct around 1:15 p.m. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence, the spokeswoman said.

The deadly crash happened on Monday around 4 a.m. in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, police said. Jean Paul Guerrero, 39, was crossing the street at the corner of Sheffield and Jamaica avenues when he was struck by a black four-door sedan, according to cops.

Guerrero, who goes by the Spanish radio moniker DJ Jinx Paul on Mega 97.9, was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police would not say what led Ozoria to turn himself in.

With Alison Fox