The suspect in the killing of jogger Karina Vetrano told police he put his hands around her neck and strangled the 30-year-old woman during a chance encounter in Spring Creek Park in Queens, officials said in court Tuesday.

“I just lost it,” Chanel Lewis, 20, of East New York, told police about the moment he confronted a jogging Vetrano in the park on August 2, according to prosecutors.

Lewis, 20, was in court to enter a not guilty plea to a first-degree murder charge. He said nothing during the brief court appearance before Queens State Supreme Court Justice Gregory Lasak.

Prosecutors told Lasak that Lewis described to police how he grabbed Vetrano by her shoulder and knocked out two of her teeth as she struggled.

“I put my hands around her neck and strangled her,” Lewis told police, according to prosecutors. “It took five minutes,” Lewis added, according to his statement.

As the statements were read in court, Vetrano’s mother Catherine Vetrano sat up right in her seat, stone faced as a friend comforted her. A short sob was heard from someone in court.

The indictment charges Lewis with four counts of first-degree murder, five counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lasak ordered Lewis remanded and set a new court date of July 13. Lewis has been held without bail since his arrest in February.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said that, according to the charges, Vetrano was jogging alone in Spring Creek Park in the Howard Beach section of Queens at approximately 6 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2016, when she was attacked by Lewis who sexually abused and strangled her.

Her body was discovered in the park by her father and the police later that day lying in a marshy area near 161st Avenue and 78th Street, Brown said.