Police have arrested a man in connection with the death of Savyon Zabar on the Upper West Side last week.

Daquan King, 23, was charged Friday with second-degree murder, police said.

Zabar, 54, was found dead inside his apartment on West 81st Street, between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, police said. An NYPD spokesman said it appeared he had been strangled, and two days later Zabar’s death was ruled a homicide.

Police said King and Zabar, who knew each other, had gotten into a dispute during a sexual encounter that then escalated to violence.

Zabar was well known in the New York City gay club scene and was often referred to as “Big Ben,” according to published reports.