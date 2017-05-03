A woman yelled anti-Muslim remarks at another woman wearing a head scarf in the Bronx last week, police said.

The suspect, believed to be about 50 years old, approached the other woman, dressed in a head scarf and other traditional Muslim clothing, near Unionport Road and East Tremont Avenue at about 12:45 p.m. on Friday, April 28, cops said.

She told the woman to get out of the country and threatened to kill Muslims, police said. She was last seen fleeing toward Morris Park Avenue, they said.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect on Tuesday.

Hate crimes have been on the rise in the first months of 2017, according to the NYPD. There were 144 incidents through April 2, compared to only 72 in the same time period in 2016. Most of the crimes have been non-violent and the majority were anti-Semitic, Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said.