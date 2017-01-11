A swastika graffiti and the word “bomb” were discovered on the bathroom wall of the Jewish Community Center of Staten Island, the Anti-Defamation League said Wednesday.

Police were notified of the threat at the Manor Road JCC about 9:40 a.m., and did not find any devices.

“The unfounded threats that led to evacuations and police investigations have deeply unsettled Jewish community members,” Evan Bernstein, the New York regional director of the ADL, said in a statement.

“No community center should ever be subjected to bomb threats or hate symbols. Although the threat was deemed to be not credible, these incidents create anxiety and fear and have zero place in our society.”

David Sorkin, the executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Staten Island, said in an online letter his organization “experienced what is becoming an all too frequent incident in our society.” He added all classes and programs resumed their normal schedule as soon as the search was concluded.

“Our highest priority is always the safety of our members, participants and employees,” Sorkin said.