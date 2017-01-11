A swastika and bomb threat were written on

A swastika and bomb threat were written on the bathroom wall of a Staten Island Jewish Community Center on Jan. 11, 2017, the Anti-Defamation League said. (Credit: Google Maps)

Comments

More like this

The LIRR notified customers shortly before 3 p.m. LIRR cancels 13 eastbound rush-hour trains Police are investigating how a Bronx baby ended Cops probe how Bronx baby sustained extensive injuries While traffic deaths in New York City hit 2017 off to gruesome start for street safety

Comments