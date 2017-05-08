A 44-year-old man with a lengthy rap sheet is being sought in connection to a series of swastika drawings found on garbage cans and a residential door in Brooklyn, police said.

The vandalism occurred about a year ago, but it's only now that police have found a surveillance video of a man they believe is linked to the drawings, according to authorities.

Detectives identified the man in the video as Patrick McCormick, who has more than 50 prior arrests, dating back to 1989, police said. They would not specify what the charges for those cases were.

Swastikas were drawn in white marker on the door of a residential building, a gate, two garbage can covers and a traffic control box on Avenue S, between East 35th and Ryder streets, in Marine Park, on April 25, 2016, at about 4:20 a.m., police said.