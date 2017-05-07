A sword-wielding man was arrested and charged after swinging a 35-inch blade around a crowd of people in Times Square, police said on Sunday.

Ronald Pearson, 51, was allegedly brandishing the large sword at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the corner of 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue, where approximately 25 to 30 people were around him, according to the crimminal complaint. He had two other swords with him at the time, police said.

Three cops confronted Pearson, but he continued to swing the blade, allegedly telling the officers he wasn’t going to drop the sword and they would have to shoot him, the complaint said.

He was then arrested and charged with several offenses, including criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and reckless endangerment.

No one was injured in the confrontation, police said.

Pearson, who has nine priors — including criminal possession of a firearm — was allegedly carrying another 35.5-inch sword and a 41-inch spear, police said.

Pearson was held in lieu of $20,000 bail and his next court appearance was scheduled for May 11.

Attorney information for Pearson was not immediately available. Pearson was not immediately available.