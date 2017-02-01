Singer Omar Souleyman, a Syrian national now living

Singer Omar Souleyman, a Syrian national now living in Turkey, may be denied entry into the United States when he flies in for a Greenwich Village show. (Credit: Flavien Prioreau)

Comments

More like this

Immigration advocates say broken-windows policing could lead to Immigration advocates: Curb broken-windows policing Joseph Garcia has been charged in the death Cops charge son in death of Bronx woman found in woods Legislation for a statewide hit-and-run alert system was State lawmakers also push hit-and-run alert system bill

Comments