The shake-up at “Today” continues in advance of Megyn Kelly’s arrival later this year: NBC News announced Wednesday that “Today” anchor Tamron Hall has left both “Today” and MSNBC.

In a statement, the network said that Tuesday “was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at Today and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Hall released her own statement, via NBC News: “The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

Hall made history at “Today” in 2014, becoming its first African-American female anchor, as co-host the franchise’s first extension, the 9 a.m. hour, sometimes referred to as “Today’s Take.” Unable to capitalize on the audience flow from “Today,” the hour has struggled almost since launch in 2000, more so in recent years. Kelly’s morning show is expected to air at either 9 or 10 in the fall. Either way, “Today’s” third hour extension will end.

Texas-born Hall, 46, has been an especially visible presence at MSNBC over the past decade — as reporter, anchor, fill-in anchor and host of the 11 a.m. weekday show, “NewsNation with Tamron Hall.” For cable network Investigation Discovery, she also hosts “Deadline:Crime with Tamron Hall” which will continue. “Deadline” has also been an important part of Hall’s personal story: When it launched in 2013, she addressed the unsolved murder of her older sister, Renate, in 2004. Hall has spoken often of her sister’s death, telling the website, the Grio, in 2013, “No one was ever charged in her homicide, no suspect was named. My sister’s case has led me to focus a lot of my attention on domestic violence,” specifically through “Today’s” “Shine a Light” program.