Hip-hop personality Taxstone was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting at a T.I. concert at Irving Plaza in May, police said Monday.

Charges are pending against Taxstone, whose real name is Daryl Campbell, cops said. They did not have immediate information about his arrest.

Campbell is known for his “Tax Season” podcast on the Loud Speakers Network.

Rapper Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, was hurt in the shooting that killed 33-year-old Ronald McPhatter and injured two others on May 25, 2016.

Collins was arrested after the shooting and charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, but he was not charged in McPhatter’s death, police said. He pleaded not guilty in June.