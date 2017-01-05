The first snowfall of each winter is exciting and beautiful and so Instagrammable.

But then it snows again...and again...and again.

Brace yourself for the worst things about snow in NYC.

Out of room It's simple: This city is already packed to the gills. Snow, we don't have space for you. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) It's simple: This city is already packed to the gills. Snow, we don't have space for you. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Driving / parking See you again one day, Corolla. (God bless alternate side parking suspensions.) (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) See you again one day, Corolla. (God bless alternate side parking suspensions.) (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Dog walking Seriously, pup? You're lucky we love you. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Seriously, pup? You're lucky we love you. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Garbage, garbage everywhere The wall of garbage, recycling and ice is actually quite impressive at times, in a really gross way. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) The wall of garbage, recycling and ice is actually quite impressive at times, in a really gross way. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

Umbrella people Guys, those things are weapons. Just put on a wool hat and brave the day like the rest of us. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Guys, those things are weapons. Just put on a wool hat and brave the day like the rest of us. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Riding the rails On one hand, we're lucky: Hop on mass transit and avoid driving in bad weather. On the other hand, getting to the train can be a treacherous journey. And then you get to share a subway car with 190 other bundled and winter-weary New Yorkers. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) On one hand, we're lucky: Hop on mass transit and avoid driving in bad weather. On the other hand, getting to the train can be a treacherous journey. And then you get to share a subway car with 190 other bundled and winter-weary New Yorkers. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Trying to get anywhere Just stay inside. Really. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton) Just stay inside. Really. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)

Crowded museums Oh, you thought you'd make the most of a snowy weekend by taking in the latest exhibit at the Museum of Natural History? That's cute. (Hint: Your favorite bar will probably be just as crowded.) (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton) Oh, you thought you'd make the most of a snowy weekend by taking in the latest exhibit at the Museum of Natural History? That's cute. (Hint: Your favorite bar will probably be just as crowded.) (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)

Fashion (or lack thereof) Load on the layers and forget about looking cute. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) Load on the layers and forget about looking cute. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

The sound of shoveling everywhere The sound of plastic and metal scraping on the sidewalk is oh so much worse than the honking and traffic noises New Yorkers are used to. Shoveling is an ongoing project during and after a snowstorm and the sounds are just oh so terrible. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) The sound of plastic and metal scraping on the sidewalk is oh so much worse than the honking and traffic noises New Yorkers are used to. Shoveling is an ongoing project during and after a snowstorm and the sounds are just oh so terrible. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Slow food delivery Snow and slush and ice and everything make that Seamless sushi order take twice as long as predicted. Plus, the right thing to do is tip generously in bad weather, so it's going to be even more expensive for your slow, slow takeout. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert) Snow and slush and ice and everything make that Seamless sushi order take twice as long as predicted. Plus, the right thing to do is tip generously in bad weather, so it's going to be even more expensive for your slow, slow takeout. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert)

Devoted bicyclists Unless you are delivering food, just stop. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert) Unless you are delivering food, just stop. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert)

Travel Oh, you thought you were headed to the Bahamas? Think again! (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Oh, you thought you were headed to the Bahamas? Think again! (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Black ice The photo speaks for itself. Even days after a storm, that black ice can sneak up on you. Slow and steady. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Timothy Clary) The photo speaks for itself. Even days after a storm, that black ice can sneak up on you. Slow and steady. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Timothy Clary)

No actual snow days Have a laptop? Will work. Snow days are a myth. #SorryNotSorry (Credit: iStock ) Have a laptop? Will work. Snow days are a myth. #SorryNotSorry (Credit: iStock )

Slush Ah yes, the melted snow. Our city's streets don't always drain well, leaving behind this cold, dirty slush. Boot up! (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore) Ah yes, the melted snow. Our city's streets don't always drain well, leaving behind this cold, dirty slush. Boot up! (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

But look on the bright side... Some New Yorkers embrace the snow. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt) Some New Yorkers embrace the snow. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

We still love you, NYC We know there is a beautiful spring at the end of the tunnel. Plus, this is giving us plenty of practice complaining about weather before a disgustingly hot summer. (Credit: Getty Images / Allison Joyce) We know there is a beautiful spring at the end of the tunnel. Plus, this is giving us plenty of practice complaining about weather before a disgustingly hot summer. (Credit: Getty Images / Allison Joyce)