A man has stolen from at least seven other men while they were sleeping on the L train, police said Wednesday.

The suspect cuts the pockets of the victims and takes their wallets or cell phones, police said.

Between Feb. 18 and April 2, 2017, there were seven incidents reported. All of the thefts happened on the L train between midnight and 5 a.m.

Police released video surveillance of the suspect on Wednesday in hopes of identifying him.

He is described as in his 30s, 5’8” to 6’ and 180 to 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing a light blue button up shirt, a Yankees baseball hat, blue jeans and black sneakers.