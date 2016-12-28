The NYPD will add more “blocker trucks” to their New Year’s Eve Times Square security plans this year, a department spokesman said on Wednesday.

The move comes in light of the recent terror attacks around the world involving trucks, including in Berlin and Nice.

This addition is similar to what the department did for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NYPD spokesman Stephen Davis said. The trucks are set up on the street to prevent someone from driving into the area.

“This isn’t our first New Year’s,” he said. “We’ve done it for years and years and years and we’ve got it down almost to a science. You always ramp it up when you need to.”

These efforts are precautionary, he said, and there is no suggestion that the event will be targeted.

“New Year’s Eve is always a critical night because of the density of the crowd,” Davis added.

The additional trucks will be added to the security the NYPD has incorporated in past years. For New Year’s Eve last year, the department supplied around 6,000 officers in and around Times Square. Officers also monitored other major events around the city, including the Coney Island fireworks and the Midnight Run in Central Park.

Last year, visitors were screened at different checkpoints, both when they entered the Times Square area and then again when they entered the pens.

Performers for the Times Square event include Rachel Platten, Gloria Estefan and Mariah Carey. Revelers start arriving to the area around the late afternoon, according to the Times Square Alliance. The area from 42nd to 47th streets, between Broadway and Seventh Avenue, will closed to traffic at about 3 p.m., according to the Alliance.