Security will be tight for revelers in Times

Security will be tight for revelers in Times Square this year. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / Kena Betancur)

Comments

More like this

Police charged Isaac Duran Infante with killing his NYPD: Man who killed ex-lover and son was angry about child's clothes New Year's Eve is going to be chilly Bundle up for New Year’s Eve, meteorologist warns Traffic around Times Square will be a nightmare Avoid NYE traffic with this list of street closures

Comments