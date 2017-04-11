On April 15, 1912, the RMS Titanic sank to the bottom of the Atlantic, killing more than 1,500 of its passengers and crew.

If it hadn’t collided with an iceberg, the ship would have completed its maiden voyage right here in New York City.

To mark the 105th anniversary of the Titanic’s sinking, amNewYork took a look at some of the most prominent places to memorialize the Titanic in New York City.