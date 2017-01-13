A toddler fell from a second-story window in

A toddler fell from a second-story window in College Point, Queens on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, police said. (Credit: Theodore Parisienne)

Comments

More like this

Donald Trump's inauguration will be on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day is a week away: Here's what to know A 12-year-old boy is accused of trying to Cops: 12-year-old tried to rob girl at gunpoint over chicken nugget Mayor Bill de Blasio lauded the city's affordable De Blasio praises city’s affordable housing plan

Comments