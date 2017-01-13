A 2-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second-story window in Queens Friday morning, police said.

Officers who arrived at the home on 23rd Avenue in College Point said the toddler was conscious and alert. She was taken to Cohen's Children's Medical Center in unknown condition.

According to an NYPD spokeswoman, the toddler had crawled over to the window and lifted the screen after her mother put her down on a bed while doing housework around 11 a.m. She fell two floors to the concrete below, the spokeswoman said.

So far, police said no criminality is suspected.