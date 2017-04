An 18-month-old toddler was found wandering the street on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The child was discovered by police officers on Getz Avenue near Arthur Kill Road around 1:15 p.m., per an NYPD spokesman.

The toddler, who has not yet been identified, was taken a hospital for evaluation.

So far, police have not been able to locate the child’s parents, the spokesman said.

