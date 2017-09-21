Pepper this on top of United Nations gridlock.

A traffic light at the corner of Second Avenue and East 36th Street appeared to have toppled over Thursday morning, missing all midtown congestion as it came down.

“How did this not hit anything or anyone?” asked Twitter user Nick Kaplan, who came across the downed pole holding a streetlight as well as traffic signals at about 9:45 a.m., he said.

The traffic light is just a few blocks from United Nations headquarters, which is holding its General Assembly this week, causing major traffic delays in the area.

Traffic enforcement agents can been seen in Kaplan’s photo directing people around the light, which is stretched across half the avenue’s crosswalk.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said a contractor is in the process of installing a temporary signal, and that other signals were still in operation at the intersection.