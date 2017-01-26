President Donald Trump shows the executive order withdrawing

President Donald Trump shows the executive order withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) after signing it in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 23, 2017.  (Credit: Pool / Getty Images North America)

Comments

More like this

New York University announced it will be expanding NYU engineering school expands in Brooklyn A 4-year-old boy was found dead inside his NYPD: Mom arrested in death of 4-year-old boy in Brownsville Shia LaBeouf was arrested during the NYPD: Shia LaBeouf arrested at anti-Trump protest in Astoria

Comments