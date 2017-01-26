Donald Trump is beginning his presidency with the majority of Americans disapproving of his leadership, according to a poll released Thursday.

About 36% of voters approved of his handling of the presidency and 52% have an unfavorable opinion about him, the Quinnipiac University survey said.

Men approved of him 41% to 38% while women approved of him 33% to 50%.

The poll was the first major survey conducted since Trump assumed office.

At the same time, voters gave former President Barack Obama a 59% approval rating, according to the poll. Congress, on the other hand, had a 19% approval rating.

Quinnipiac interviewed 1,190 voters nationwide between Jan. 20 and 25. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.8%