A group of protesters are planning to call out president-elect Donald Trump and his team on their possible conflicts of interests by showing up at their doorsteps Thursday.

The NYC Trump Resistance Group said their “Dump Trump Crawl,” will highlight just some of the questionable real estate holdings and business dealings throughout the world.

It will begin at 5 p.m. in front of Trump Park Avenue at 502 Park Ave. then move to 6 East 57th St., Trump Tower at 721 Fifth Ave., 1290 Sixth Ave.,Trump Parc at 106-108 Central Park South, Trump Parc East at 100 Central Park South and Trump International Hotel and Tower at 1 Central Park South.

The group created an online map that lists the businesses and properties around the world that present possible conflicts of interests when the new administration takes over this month.