Protests outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan on

Protests outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday night, Jan. 31, 2017, led to 11 arrests after the president's U.S. Supreme Court nominee announcement, police say. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Comments

More like this

Pallbearers carry the coffin of NYPD Det. Steven NYPD: Det. Steven McDonald’s death a homicide New bulletproof glass for NYPD cruisers was unveiled NYPD shows off bulletproof glass for patrol cars Glafira Rosales, an art dealer from Sands Point, Art dealer avoids jail in $80M fraud scheme

Comments