Protesters were arrested outside of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday night, shortly after President Donald Trump announced his U.S. Supreme Court pick, the NYPD said.

A group gathered in midtown before Trump’s Supreme Court nominee was even announced. Shortly after 8 p.m., 11 people were arrested, police said.

All 11 people, 7 men and 4 women, were charged with disorderly conduct and are required to return to court at a later date, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

Eric Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, and the Rev. Al Sharpton's daughter were also among those arrested, multiple sources, including ABC, reported.

The president announced Neil Gorsuch as his U.S. Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday at about 8 p.m. Gorsuch's nomination, which fills a vacancy left by the late Antonin Scalia, restores the court’s conservative majority. Gorsuch could influence court rulings on abortion, gun control and religious rights for decades.