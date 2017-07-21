A man believed to be behind two sexual assaults in a Queens park that took place over the course of two days is in police custody, the NYPD said Friday morning.

On Tuesday, a 32-year-old woman was walking inside Colden Park, also known as Kissena Corridor Park, at Main Street and 56th Avenue in Flushing, around 11 p.m. when a man wielding a knife demanded money from her, the NYPD said.

After the woman gave him $50, he took her to a wooded area of the park and raped her, police said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center for treatment.

One day later, a 17-year-old was walking through the park around 10:30 p.m. when a man approached her with a knife and led her into the same wooded area of the park, the NYPD said. He then proceeded to sexually assault her, police said.

According to the NYPD Queens Special Victims Squad, the two assaults were carried out by the same suspect, identified only as a 30-year-old man who was taken into custody Thursday evening.

Charges have not yet been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

The park is the site of a 2015 slashing that left 28-year-old Qing Qing Kiemde dead and, most recently, where a decomposed body was discovered in February. Both incidents took place in the wooded area of the park, police said.