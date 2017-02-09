A doorman died Thursday morning after he fell through a window while shoveling snow outside of a building on the Upper East Side, police said.

It's the first death related to this snowstorm in the city, cops said.

Miguel Gonzalez, 59, was shoveling snow outside on East 93rd Street between First and Second avenues around 9:30 a.m. when he fell through a pane glass window and into the building on the ground floor, police said.

Gonzalez suffered lacerations to his neck and face, and was pronounced dead at Metropolitan Hospital Center, police said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Gonzalez’s death was a “reminder” of why people need to be careful.

“It’s a very, very sad situation,” de Blasio said during a news briefing about the storm. “We don’t know what happened in this case, but that’s just a good reminder why people have to take it seriously.”

With Alison Fox