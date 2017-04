A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death outside an Upper West Side restaurant Thursday night, police said.

Special Anthony Stewart was found with at least two stab wounds to the torso at about 11 p.m. outside La Nueva Victoria at 2536 Broadway, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stewart lived about eight blocks from where he was found, pollice said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.