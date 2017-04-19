A video of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam walking alone the evening before her body was found in the Hudson River has surfaced, a law enforcement source said Wednesday.

The video was discovered by detectives, the source said, but it is not immediately clear when it was found. Police had put out a public call for information on Tuesday, hoping to find out more about where Abdus-Salaam, 65, was before her death.

The judge’s body was found on April 12 in the water near West 132nd Street at about 1:45 p.m.

In the video, Abdus-Salaam is seen walking west toward the river, near 130th Street, the law enforcement source said.

The medical examiner has not yet determined the cause of Abdus-Salaam’s death, so investigators are still looking at all possibilities, police said. There are no indications of criminality at this point, and her death is still being considered a possible suicide, they said.

The #NYPD is seeking info on the death of Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam. Anyone with info is asked to call our detectives at the numbers listed. pic.twitter.com/pSXDtuaVTo — NYPD 26th Precinct (@NYPD26Pct) April 18, 2017

Deputy Commissioner Steven Davis called the judge’s death “suspicious” in multiple statements, but the NYPD clarified Wednesday morning that “when a body is found floating in a river it is deemed suspicious in nature.”

Abdus-Salaam, who was the first African-American woman to serve on the state Court of Appeals, was reported missing by her husband on April 12 before her body was found. Her last known contact was with her assistant the day before, police said.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with “Canada” in red letters across the chest, black sweatpants and white sneakers.