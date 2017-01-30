For one day a year, women across the country dig through their closets and break out their best red outfits -- but the reason is probably not what you’d think.

National Wear Red Day, organized by the American Heart Association, raises awareness of the leading cause of death among women: heart disease.

One in three women die of heart disease or stroke each year, yet many believe it’s an issue that affects more men than women, according to the AHA.

So the organization set out to educate the masses and encourage women to take steps toward a healthier lifestyle, all while fundraising for programs and research about cardiovascular health.

“The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power women have to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease,” the AHA says on its website.

Now in its 15th year, the Go Red for Women movement has made strides toward empowering women to take control of their health. Since its inception, 90 percent of women have made at least one healthy change to their lives and one-third has talked to their doctor about creating a plan to improve heart health, per the AHA.

National Wear Red Day is held each year on the first Friday of February and it’s easy to get involved.

When: Feb. 3, 2017

Where: All across the United States

How to participate: To raise awareness, rock a red outfit on Friday, but you can also fundraise or donate to the cause. The AHA also encourages participants to share photos of how they’re supporting the cause with the hashtag #GoRedWearRed.

How to donate: You can make a one-time donation to the American Heart Association through its website or you can donate toward a specific fundraising page.

How to fundraise: The National Heart Association encourages women to create and personalize fundraising webpages that they can then send to friends and family to raise awareness and encourage donations.

Where donations are put to use: Fundraising revenue is put toward supporting “awareness, research, education and community programs to benefit women.”