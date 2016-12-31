A whale was spotted swimming in the East River on New Year’s Eve.
The NYPD Special Operations Division shared images of the whale breaching the surface of the water Saturday morning.
“#Harbor spotted another whale in the E. River this morning right next to Gracie Mansion. Even the wildlife want to ring in #NYE2017 in #NYC,” the division tweeted.
This is the second time a whale has been seen in New York waters recently.
In November, another whale breached the surface of New York Harbor near the Statute of Liberty.
The U.S. Coast Guard cautioned mariners to stay clear of the animal.