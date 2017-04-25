FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who fell to his death at the scene of a fire in Ridgewood on April 20, will be remembered by friends, family and colleagues this week.

Tolley, a 14-year veteran, fell five stories while he was ventilating the roof of the building on Putnam Avenue. Investigators are still looking into what went wrong and whether or not Tolley, 42, was getting into the bucket at the top of the ladder truck when he fell. Officials said Tolley's death had nothing to do with the relatively minor blaze that was caused by incense in the apartment.

Tolley, of Bethpage, Long Island, leaves behind a wife, Marie, and 8-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Wakes for the fallen firefighter will be held on Tuesday, April 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, April 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage. His funeral Mass will be held on April 27 at St. Martin of Tours in Bethpage at 11 a.m.