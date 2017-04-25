FDNY firefighter William Tolley, who fell to his death at the scene of a fire in Ridgewood on April 20, will be remembered by friends, family and colleagues this week.

Tolley, a 14-year veteran, fell five stories while he was ventilating the roof of the building on Putnam Avenue. Investigators are still looking into what went wrong and whether or not Tolley, 42, was getting into the bucket at the top of the ladder truck when he fell. Officials said Tolley's death had nothing to do with the relatively minor blaze that was caused by incense in the apartment.

Tolley, of Bethpage, Long Island, leaves behind a wife, Marie, and 8-year-old daughter, Isabella.

Wakes for the fallen firefighter will be held on Tuesday, April 25, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, April 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., at Chapey and Sons Funeral Home in Bethpage. His funeral Mass will be held on April 27 at St. Martin of Tours in Bethpage at 11 a.m.

William Tolley, right, with his cousin and NYPD
William Tolley, right, with his cousin and NYPD Det. Nick Tricarico, in an undated photo. (Credit: FDNY via Facebook)
William Tolley, left, is seen with his brother,
William Tolley, left, is seen with his brother, Bobby Tolley, at an adventure park on Long Island. (Credit: FDNY via Facebook)
As a volunteer firefighter in Hicksville, Long Island,
As a volunteer firefighter in Hicksville, Long Island, William Tolley went to the scene of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 to help first responders search for survivors. The photo above was taken by his fellow firefighter and former captain of the Hicksville Volunteer Fire Department, Jim Fogarty, according to the FDNY. (Credit: FDNY via Facebook)

William Tolley is survived by his wife, Marie,
William Tolley is survived by his wife, Marie, and his daughter, Isabella, now 8, seen above in an undated photo. (Credit: FDNY Foundation via Facebook)