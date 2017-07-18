A woman, who neighbors described as hardworking and friendly, was found dead with her legs bound inside her home in Brooklyn Monday, police said.

Noreen Mulzac, 70, was found by her daughter’s boyfriend in the bedroom of her home on Flatlands Third Street, between East 105th and East 108th streets, in Canarsie at about 2:15 p.m., cops said.

Her legs had been bound, but it was not immediately clear what was tied around her, according to police.

Amonthia, one of Mulzac’s neighbors who declined to give her last name, said she couldn’t sleep after hearing about Mulzac’s death.

“She was always taking care of someone,” Amonthia, 40, said.

Tamell Halloway, 29, said he has lived on the same block as Mulzac since 1999.

“She was a nice hardworking lady,” he said. “She adapted a lot of kids and took care of them.”

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

With Adeja Crearer