Police released surveillance footage on Saturday of a man who they said punched a woman on a subway platform in midtown Thursday.

The woman, 30, was walking on the southbound F line platform at the 34th Street and Sixth Avenue station at about 7:30 a.m. when the suspect punched her on the side of the head, police said. She refused medical attention at the scene, but suffered bruising and swelling to the face, cops said.

The unidentified suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and yellow boots. Video footage appeared to show him holding a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.