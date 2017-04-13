A woman was slashed in the face and robbed on a northbound A train in Brooklyn on Wednesday, police said.

A man approached the woman, 51, on the train at about 5:45 p.m., police said. He struck her in the face with a sharp object and took her cellphone, they said.

The man then fled the train at the Nostrand Avenue station at Fulton Street in Bed-Stuy.

The woman suffered a laceration to the left side of her face and was taken to Kings County Hospital Center in stable condition, police said.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect Wednesday night. He was last seen wearing a red hooded jacket and black jeans, and is described as 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall and 250 to 300 lbs.