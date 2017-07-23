A man was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend inside a Brooklyn apartment early Sunday, police said.

Officers who arrived at the Roosevelt Houses on Pulaski Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just after 3:30 a.m. discovered the 33-year-old man with stab wounds to his neck and arm, according to cops. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital Center where he died of his injuries.

The man’s girlfriend, a 30-year-old who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody at the scene, police said. Charges against her were pending.

Investigators also recovered a knife believed to have been used in the attack, police said.

Police have not released the victim’s name pending family notification. The investigation is ongoing.