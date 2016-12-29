Police are looking for three women in connection to the fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn that killed radio DJ Jinx Paul, after the Brooklyn DA declined to prosecute the man who turned himself in last week.

Cops charged Kevin Ozoria, 27, of Manhattan, on Friday with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. But there was insufficient evidence that he was the driver of the car that hit Jean Paul Guerrero, known as Mega 97.9 DJ Jinx Paul, on Dec. 19, a law enforcement source said.

A witness described a woman exiting the driver’s side door after the incident, the source said. Police released images of three women seen entering the car, a black four-door sedan, prior to the accident. It’s not clear which one is the possible driver.

The vehicle was last seen driving west on Fulton Street toward Eastern Parkway, police said.

Guerrero, 39, died at the hospital after the crash, which occurred about 4 a.m. at the corner of Sheffield and Jamaica avenues in Cypress Hills.