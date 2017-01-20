As Donald Trump prepares to take the oath

As Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office, Washington, D.C. is overflowing. For everyone -- supporters, protestors and those caught in between -- only one thing is for sure: Everything is about to change. (Credit: Mark Chiusano)

