NYPD officers patrol the street as people arrive

NYPD officers patrol the street as people arrive to watch the 90th Macy's Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2016 in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Comments

More like this

As seen in January, the old P2 parking Let NYC use smarter method for big projects People cycling and walking on the Brooklyn Bridge. Chirps of the day Yemeni-American bodega owners and their supporters rally against Citizens and immigrants united in dissent

Comments