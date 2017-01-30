Mayor Bill de Blasio waves as protesters gather

Mayor Bill de Blasio waves as protesters gather in Battery Park and march to the offices of Customs and Border Patrol in Manhattan on Jan. 29, 2017. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Bryan R. Smith)

Comments

More like this

Bus, private cars and taxi sharing a New Chirps of the day Timothy Cardinal Dolan delivers remarks during a luncheon Opposition to Trump’s executive orders is coming together $alttext What can Mickey Mouse do for LaGuardia?

Comments