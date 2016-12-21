William Helmreich walked nearly 1,000 miles around Brooklyn.

William Helmreich walked nearly 1,000 miles around Brooklyn. His book about the experience highlights the latent divisions in the borough. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)

Comments

More like this

To understand the kind of advice Donald Trump Searching for clarity on Muslim surveillance Trump said he would withdraw from the 12-nation Trump faces tough test on trade Without revenue from tourists, New Yorkers would pay Why we put up with tourists

Comments