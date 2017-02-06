A proposed fee for all plastic bags in

A proposed fee for all plastic bags in the city was just stopped by the state. The fee is on hold, but the city still wants to cut down on disposable bags. (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Comments

More like this

People cycling and walking on the Brooklyn Bridge. Chirps of the day Yemeni-American bodega owners and their supporters rally against Citizens and immigrants united in dissent The skyline of New York City is seen Chirps of the day

Comments