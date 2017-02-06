Chanel Lewis is arranged in Queens Criminal Court

Chanel Lewis is arranged in Queens Criminal Court on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Lewis was charged with murder in the strangulation death of Karina Vetrano, 30, as she jogged on a park trail near her Howard Beach home last August. (Credit: Charles Eckert/Pool)

