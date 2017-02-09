When it comes to the snow, voters expect

When it comes to the snow, voters expect streets to get plowed. The stakes were set high for Mayor Bill de Blasio before Thursday's storm. (Credit: Anthony Lanzilote)

Comments

More like this

Up to a foot of snow was expected Good calls amid nature’s mood swings The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office says the borough Broken windows enters DA race People walk through the snow along a Brooklyn The politics of NYC's snow day

Comments