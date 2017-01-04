As Donald Trump's inauguration nears, New York politicians

As Donald Trump's inauguration nears, New York politicians are developing some clear strategies for resisting the president-elect. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / DON EMMERT)

Comments

More like this

A teacher addressing a classroom. Know the value of experienced teachers Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams shakes hands with De Blasio can take credit on lower crime Donald Trump. Trump’s lack of humor is far from funny

Comments