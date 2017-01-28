Rep. Nydia Velazquez and Rep. Jerold Nadler talk

Rep. Nydia Velazquez and Rep. Jerold Nadler talk to the media Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, as the recently released Hameed Khalid Darweesh, behind Velazquez, stands with them. He was among those detained at Kennedy Airport after President Donald Trump signed an immigration ban on Friday. (Credit: Steven Sunshine)

