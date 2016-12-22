To understand the kind of advice Donald Trump

To understand the kind of advice Donald Trump is hearing, amExpress asked New York Rep. Peter King to explain what he meant when he called for the president-elect to lean "forward when it comes to investigating Islamic terrorism." (Credit: Charles Eckert)

Comments

More like this

Trump said he would withdraw from the 12-nation Trump faces tough test on trade William Helmreich walked nearly 1,000 miles around Brooklyn. Brooklyn has diversity and divisions Without revenue from tourists, New Yorkers would pay Why we put up with tourists

Comments