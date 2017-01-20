US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania walk the inaugural parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2107 following swearing-in ceremonies on Capitol Hill earlier today. (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JIM WATSON)

Comments

More like this

Demonstrators protest before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Chiusano: A look inside the protests It's unclear which financial regulations Donald Trump's administration Opinion: What’s the future of financial rules under Trump? Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th Editorial: Trump’s speech is clear, but chilling

Comments