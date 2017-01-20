HIGHLIGHTS Measured up against the moment, Donald Trump came up disgracefully short. The moment was all there, constructed for him.

It’s hard not to be impressed by the trappings of Inauguration, particularly up close.

There was a moment from my press seat on the Capitol steps when President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were perfectly framed by the columns next to the empty podium.

Soon, a man would take that podium to speak in ugly, apocalyptic terms about tearing down everything the former two had worked for. Yet Obama and Biden sat quietly, stoically, sometimes smiling. Hundreds of Democratic legislators behind them did the same.

There’s a lot of empty rhetoric about the beauties of bipartisanship — sometimes, it sounds to me like loser’s compensation or excuses for the status quo. But there’s something deeper in this once-every-four-years civic holiday, the moment when America makes good on its peaceful-transition promise.

At the edge of the Capitol, I met June Steder, a Trump supporter and Republican who had come to Trump’s inauguration with her 15-year-old grandson to cheer their candidate. Was it the young man’s first inauguration? No, in fact: they’d both been to Obama’s second in 2013. They weren’t Obama voters then, but they clapped with the rest. A black man winning another term, said Steder, 55, was “still a historic event.”

The symbolism of the moment can be seen in the servicemen and women in dress uniforms helping guests of governors and diplomats as well as handicapped attendees to their seats. At one point, they stopped and held a stiff salute for Obama, minutes before he would no longer be Commander in Chief.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, minority leader, spoke for several minutes, alluding to the many rights and privileges Americans fear are endangered under a Trump administration. But he spent a good chunk of his meager time reading that most American letter (so Ken Burns-ified it’s beautiful but almost maudlin now), from a Union soldier to his wife just before dying in the Battle of Bull Run. Schumer gestured at the project of overcoming division.

Early speakers invoked history, of the dozens of inaugurations past which sometimes resulted in enormous swaps in power, sometimes in swerves to the left or right, always presided over by new presidents who seemed at least to give an inkling of the idea that they understood the responsibilities in store. Campaign season, an endless autumn, ends for at least one day every four years. Politics can begin again all too soon.

Most jarring on Friday morning was that President Donald Trump apparently understood none of this as he strode to the podium.

He was apparently unaffected by the day’s grace and solemnity, by the new power with which he is now imbued. He continued the dark, apocalyptic, bombastic rhetoric of the campaign, replete with dog-whistle asides about people on welfare and the “the crime and the gangs and the drugs.” Hyperbolically, he described a land of “carnage.”

He defined America narrowly by what it was against — the whole world — rather than by what it is: a set of principles that lets even an unqualified and dangerous man into the White House because the people voted for him, with faith in this means of leader selection; knowing other societal institutions can and will keep steady the ship.

Full of meaningless phrases and overly boastful ideas, Trump provided the fodder his supporters wanted rather than looking to calm the rest of America, even for a single day.

The Inauguration is, by construction, a calming ceremony. It makes the promise that even change you don’t want can be lived through. We can be on different sides, but shake hands. In four years, we’ll be back.

Measured up against the moment, Trump came up disgracefully short. The moment was all prepared, constructed for him.

He didn’t see that, and likely never will.

Mark Chiusano is a member of Newsday’s editorial board.