Trump said he would withdraw from the 12-nation

Trump said he would withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership and renegotiate or scrap the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Obama has stopped his efforts to get congressional approval of TPP, so Trump would not have to do anything to withdraw, Sherrill said. He could renegotiate or simply not participate in the negotiations.

As for NAFTA, both Canada and Mexico have indicated they are willing to discuss the agreement with Trump. As president, Trump also has some power to raise tariffs on countries such as China.

He could face pressure from the business community and economists who warn that less open trade will hurt the economy, Sherrill said, but that may not stop Trump from pursuing new deals.

(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Chip Somodevilla)

